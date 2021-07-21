Brokers Set Expectations for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Monday, July 19th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi sold 1,100 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,871,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,931 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

