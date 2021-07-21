BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 28.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 310,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $229,008,000 after acquiring an additional 67,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,320,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $974,544,000 after buying an additional 88,205 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $7,571,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $10,930,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $46,321,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

NYSE:SHW opened at $281.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $202.67 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

