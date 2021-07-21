BSW Wealth Partners Buys Shares of 1,852 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 230.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,694.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.75.

OMCL stock opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $154.92.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

