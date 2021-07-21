BSW Wealth Partners Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after acquiring an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after buying an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,179,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.37.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

