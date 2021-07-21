BSW Wealth Partners Invests $392,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 51,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

