BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 1,304 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,543.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 65,894 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock opened at $55.60 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 19.85 and a quick ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

