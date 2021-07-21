BSW Wealth Partners Purchases New Stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 37,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.59. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $33.59.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

