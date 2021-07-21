BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 180.75 ($2.36). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 179.35 ($2.34), with a volume of 23,987,208 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 185.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The company has a market cap of £17.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11). Also, insider Philip Jansen acquired 1,250,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 163 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £2,037,500 ($2,662,006.79).

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

