BTIG Research Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $291.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $240.00 to $291.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.43.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT opened at $263.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 89.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $265.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.