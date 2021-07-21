Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $75.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,062. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

