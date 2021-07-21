Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.76) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.25.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.88. The company had a trading volume of 356,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,695. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.31. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $175.89 and a one year high of $339.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

