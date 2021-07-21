Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 160.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,906,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BFST. TheStreet raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $71,820.00. Also, Director John P. Ducrest acquired 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $108,881.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,881.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.27 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Business First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

