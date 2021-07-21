Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBT. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Cabot by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 42,996 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 440,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after buying an additional 88,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,991,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 6,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,899. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.66. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

