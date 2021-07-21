CAE (NYSE:CAE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on CAE. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $28.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of CAE by 1,518.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

