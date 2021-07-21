Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CZR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.22. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $113.46.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.13%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Daniel Lefaivre purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Also, Director Bonnie Biumi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,306.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,520 shares of company stock worth $4,337,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,115 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,037,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,320,000 after purchasing an additional 206,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.