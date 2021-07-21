CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.17

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.17 and last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 12757 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.70.

CAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get CAI International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $971.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CAI International by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 101,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CAI International by 419.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CAI International by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CAI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,185,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.