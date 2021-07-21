Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cairn Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

