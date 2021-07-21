CaixaPay Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded 3,826.1% higher against the US dollar. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00038663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00107085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.43 or 0.00140906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,528.32 or 0.99993317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CaixaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

