Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,007,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; OLOGO, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina; CLBS16 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

