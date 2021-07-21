California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,009 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 398,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $29,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 264,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 448.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,630,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $137,292.00. Insiders have sold 90,762 shares of company stock worth $6,725,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

