California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 434 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $31,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.00.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $487.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $489.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $433.88.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

