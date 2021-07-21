California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 8,111 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 32,991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $2,987,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 81,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.62.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

