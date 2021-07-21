California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 916 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 498,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of CMS Energy worth $30,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 456,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,956,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE CMS opened at $61.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.16.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.