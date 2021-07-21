Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $45,540.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPE opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 3.49.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 256.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

