Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $49.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NYSE:CPE opened at $40.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.49. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $148,260 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after buying an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $658,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

