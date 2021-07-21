Cambridge Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th.

Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend by 14.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.75 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 21.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CATC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

