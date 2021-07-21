Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.62

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.62, but opened at $5.94. Canaan shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 42,711 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet cut Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.46 million, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 4.23.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.