Canaccord Genuity Lowers Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) to Sell

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAHPF. Morgan Stanley lowered Evolution Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

CAHPF stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $4.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

