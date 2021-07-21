Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $102.30 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.40.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

