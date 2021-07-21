Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
CNI traded up $1.92 on Wednesday, hitting $104.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,456. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.
