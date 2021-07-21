Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Lowered to C$63.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.34.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $31.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.26.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

