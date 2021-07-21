Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Invests $673,000 in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after acquiring an additional 49,166 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,147,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after acquiring an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

LILA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.21. 2,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,969. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

