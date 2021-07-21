Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 842,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,400 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RSI traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $10.47. 10,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,126. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $2,906,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 76.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

