Capital Analysts LLC Buys New Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,202,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,089,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after purchasing an additional 163,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PWR opened at $88.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

