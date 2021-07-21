Capital Analysts LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 93.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.35.

DG opened at $226.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $227.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.26. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $2,049,894.00. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

