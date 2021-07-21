Capital Analysts LLC Has $298,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 121.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40. Insiders sold a total of 18,895 shares of company stock worth $3,745,447 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $200.82 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

