Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $77.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

