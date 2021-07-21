Capital Analysts LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ADE LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

VDE stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.