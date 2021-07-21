Capital Analysts LLC Takes $163,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 6.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

