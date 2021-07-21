Capital Analysts LLC Takes $193,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,524,000 after purchasing an additional 618,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 364,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,915,000 after acquiring an additional 49,932 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 73,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9,640.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 216,534 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.98. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

