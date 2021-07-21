Capital Impact Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.1% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of The Ensign Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $81,264.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,075.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

