Capital Impact Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 105,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 27,640 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 156,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 13.28%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $805,900.00. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $942,310 over the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

