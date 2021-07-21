Capital Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.23. 207,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,105,429. The stock has a market cap of $976.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $358.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $334.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,306,320 shares of company stock worth $761,909,201. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

