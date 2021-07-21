Capital Impact Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 106,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 151,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,162. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

