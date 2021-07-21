Capital Impact Advisors LLC Sells 18,270 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,270 shares during the period. Square comprises 1.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.74.

NYSE SQ traded up $6.53 on Wednesday, reaching $253.00. The company had a trading volume of 169,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,403,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 347.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.00 and a 52-week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.01, for a total value of $13,600,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,033,985 shares of company stock valued at $238,307,801 over the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

