Capital Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 71.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Roku by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 41,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,850.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,775 shares of company stock worth $146,847,351. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $4.17 on Wednesday, reaching $421.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,021. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.21 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $375.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.