Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.21. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

