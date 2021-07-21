Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 2,463 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 182.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.20 and a 1 year high of $252.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.86.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,090 shares of company stock valued at $69,156,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

