Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 235 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $219.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

