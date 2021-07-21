Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PPL were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,337,000 after buying an additional 2,731,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,070,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,572,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPL by 54.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,602,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

PPL stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

